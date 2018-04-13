By Kamila Aliyeva

An absolutely new system of customs control, based on generally accepted international norms and standards, will be introduced in Uzbekistan on July 1, 2018, according to the decree of the head of state.

Preliminary declaration of imported goods before their actual arrival to the customs territory of the republic will probably become one of the most important possibilities for business. Under the current legislation, customs clearance is carried out only upon the arrival of the goods in the country.

From July 1, the entrepreneur will be able to declare the goods in advance before they arrive in Uzbekistan and dispose of them immediately after passing the checkpoints at the border.

Also, participants in foreign economic activities have the right to fill out and submit cargo customs declarations online without recourse to customs brokers. This will seriously reduce the cost of clearance procedures at customs.

For comparison, last year 2,577 or 92 percent of all cargo customs declarations were filled by specialists in customs clearance. The cost of this service ranged from one minimum wage to 0.5 percent of the cost of the goods.

Moreover, the customs clearance of identical goods by physical characteristics, quality, manufacturer, code of the commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity within the framework of a single foreign trade agreement will be implemented through the provision of periodic declarations.

Previously, entrepreneurs were forced to declare each shipment of goods supplied under a single contract. The problem with obtaining permits for import of products will also be solved. Currently, businessmen have to apply to various bodies for obtaining the necessary certificates and pay separately each appeal even within the framework of one contract.

However, everything will change from July 1. Now a quarantine permit, a permit for import and export, a certificate of conformity, veterinary, hygienic and ecological certificates for identical goods within the framework of a single foreign trade contract will be issued once, but for a period no longer than one calendar year.

In addition, the issuance of permits by customs authorities when placing goods under customs regimes, as well as permission to change the route of movement of foreign road carriers through the territory of the republic, will be canceled.



