By Trend

Turkey is not after seizing Syrian territories, the Turkish media cited the country’s Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying April 10.

“The presence of the Turkish Armed Forces in Syria is not the occupation, it is aimed at ensuring the security of its borders and the fight against terrorism,” he said.

Bozdag also stressed that Turkey understands that there are a number of problems in Syria that need only political solution.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

---

