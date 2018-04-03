By Trend

Turkey’s southern Mersin province hosted the groundbreaking ceremony of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, the first one in the country, Turkish media reported April 3.

Presidents of Turkey and Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, took part in the ceremony through videoconference.

Turkey’s TAEK atomic energy authority on April 2 granted Russian builder Rosatom a construction license to start work on the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

The Akkuyu nuclear power plant is the first BOO (build-own-operate) nuclear power plant project in the world.

