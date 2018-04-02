By Trend

The Turkish Air Force conducted a military operation to eliminate the PYD / YPG terrorists, who are hiding in the mountains after the liberation of the Syrian district of Afrin, the Turkish General Staff said on April 2.

Reportedly, the operation to eliminate terrorists was carried out near the Razho village.

On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Turkish Armed Forces, with the support of the Syrian opposition, launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the IS militants and liberated the city of Jarabulus as well as the city of Al-Bab in northern Syria.

