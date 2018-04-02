By Trend

The Democratic Party should become a leading socio-political force in Turkmenistan, said President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in a message to delegates of the 8th Democratic Party Congress, the Turkmen government said in a message Apr. 2.

Political parties and public organizations are given the leading role in ensuring unity and cohesion in society, the implementation of social programs, and the ongoing reforms, says the president's message.

There are two more political organizations in Turkmenistan – the Agrarian Party and the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

In August 2013, President Berdimuhamedov decided to relieve himself of the duties of chairman of the Democratic Party.

---

