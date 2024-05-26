King of Morocco congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

26 May 2024 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

King of Morocco Mohammed VI has sent a letter of congratulations to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency, My Dear Brother,

As the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates its National Day, it gives me great pleasure to send you, on my own behalf and on behalf of the Moroccan people, our warmest congratulations, along with our best wishes for good health and happiness. I also wish your people further progress and prosperity under your wise leadership.

I would like to take this opportunity to express how much I value the special relations rooted in close friendship between our countries. I know Your Excellency is as keen as I am to broaden and diversify our ties in all sectors for the mutual benefit of our peoples.

Yours sincerely,

Mohammed VI

King of Morocco

