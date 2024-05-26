President of Mongolia congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

26 May 2024 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency, Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to extend my sincere greetings to you and, through you, to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

I am delighted to note that the traditionally friendly relations and cooperation between Mongolia and Azerbaijan have been steadily broadening.

Taking this opportunity, I wish to offer our sincere congratulations and success for the hosting of the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UNFCCC in Baku this year. Your Excellency, you may be assured of the Mongolia’s contribution to the conference.

I wish you, Your Excellency, Mr. President, and your family good health and well-being, and prosperity to the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

Yours sincerely,

Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh

President of Mongolia

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz