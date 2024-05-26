Shusha hosts plenum themed "Issues of preserving historical monuments in Garabagh and East Zangazur"

Shusha city has hosted a plenum on the topic "Issues of preserving historical monuments in Garabagh and East Zangazur", Azernews reports.

Special Representative of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic in Shusha district Aydin Karimov, Executive Director of the Shusha State Reserve Tural Novruzov, employees of the representative office and reserve participated in the plenum.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Architects Elbay Gasimzade and Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction Gulchohra Mammadova met with the participants of the event.

During the plenum, it was underlined that such plenums play an exceptional role in the restoration of architectural monuments in the territories liberated from occupation.

The meeting participants drew attention to the fact that there were about 200 architectural monuments in Shusha before the occupation. Almost all of them fell into disrepair, and some were completely destroyed.

It was emphasized that local specialists play a large role in the restoration process that is being carried out today. A total of 18 architectural monuments have been restored over the past period.

The sides stressed that in order to promote the city of Shusha at the international level and exchange experience, the Shusha Symposium of Architects of the Turkic World was held last year, and a meeting of architects of the Islamic world is planned this year.

