26 May 2024 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry has congratulated Jordan on the country's national holiday - Independence Day, the ministry wrote on its X page, Azernews reports.

Heartfelt congratulations to friendly Jordan and its people on the occasion of their #NationalDay 🇦🇿🇯🇴@ForeignMinistry pic.twitter.com/bE9S5DnwG4 — MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) May 25, 2024

---

