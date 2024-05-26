Ministry of Justice starts execution of pardon decree [PHOTOS]

26 May 2024 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice has begun to implement the Order of President Ilham Aliyev "On the pardon of a Group Of Convicts,” signed on May 25, Azernews reports.

The execution of the Order is carried out in penitentiary institutions and the Probation Service, subordinate to the Penitentiary Service. Authorized employees of the Ministry of Justice and the Penitentiary Service, having arrived at the penitentiary institutions where convicts are kept, ensure the execution of the Order in a timely manner and at a high level.

Persons pardoned by the President are released from penitentiary institutions subordinate to the Penitentiary Service.

Representatives of the Ministry of Justice provide pardoned persons with release documents.

According to the order of the head of state, 154 convicts were pardoned, of which 63 people sentenced to imprisonment were released from the unserved part of their sentence, 52 convicts had their sentences served reduced by half.

One person sentenced to imprisonment, whose sentence was suspended, was released from punishment.

A total of 28 people sentenced to restriction of freedom were released from the unserved part of the sentence, and for three people the term of serving their sentence was reduced by half.

Two people sentenced to correctional labor were released from the unserved part of their sentence, four people sentenced to fines were released from penalties. The criminal record of one convict who was sentenced to imprisonment and served his sentence was cleared.

Among those pardoned are foreign citizens and women. Thus, according to the order, 8 foreign citizens were pardoned. Of these, five are citizens of Afghanistan, two citizens of Turkiye and one citizen of Russia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz