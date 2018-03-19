By Trend

Eleven people were killed in an explosion in a four-story building in Syria’s Afrin city, Turkish media reported March 19.

Four of the victims are civilians, and seven are members of the Free Syrian Army.

On March 18, Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army liberated Afrin city from PYD/YPG terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz