Export of Iran’s sweets and chocolates registered a significant increase during the first 11 months of the current fiscal year, started March 2017, Mahmoud Bazari, the director general of the exports coordination office of Iran’s Trade ‎Promotion Organization (TPO) for agro crops and processing industries' products, said.

Iran has exported over 513,000 tons of sweets and chocolates in the 11-month period (March 20-Feb. 20) to various countries, 121 percent more year-on-year, Bazari said, the press office of the TPO reported.

The value of the exports accounted to $615 million in the period, which is 21 percent more compared to the same months of the preceding year, the official added.

Iraq was the main target of Iran’s sweets and chocolates export, he said, adding that $149 million worth of the products were sent to Iraqi market in the first 11 months of the current fiscal year.

Afghanistan was the second market with $49 million worth of sweets and chocolates imports from Iran, Bazari said.

Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Côte d’Ivoire were other top destinations of the Islamic Republic’s sweets and chocolate exports.

Jamshid Maghazei, secretary of the Association of Iranian Confectionery Manufacturing Companies, has said that the industry’s output over the last year stood at 1.6 million tons.

The country annually produces about 700,000 tons of biscuits and cakes.

