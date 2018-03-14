By Trend

Kyrgyzstan and one of the regions of Belgium - Flanders agreed to increase trade, Kabar with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

In order to implement the Decree of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov on the announcement of 2018 as the Year of Regional Development, Kyrgyz Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Belguim Asein Isaev met with Flemish Minister-President Geert Bourgeois on March 12.

Taking into account the wide independent authorities of Flanders, within the framework of the meeting the possibilities of both economic cooperation and bilateral cooperation in the sphere of international relations and in the sphere of culture were discussed.

Possessing the potential of the largest logistics center in Europe, the leadership of Flanders emphasized the potential of Kyrgyzstan as part of the Great Silk Road.

In order to increase the existing volumes of trade between Kyrgyzstan and Flanders, the sides agreed on preparation and conduct of a major business mission of Flanders in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2020.

At the same time, the sides reached agreements on holding a number of concrete measures for the near future.

