By Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces and the Free Syrian Army forces are 8 kilometers from the center of Syria’s Afrin district, the Turkish media reported March 8 citing a military source.

A total of 720 square kilometers of the territory, including 156 settlements, were liberated from terrorists as part of the Operation Olive Branch.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the time has come for the offensive towards the center of Syria’s Afrin.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

