By Trend

Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade of Iran has published a report unveiling production volume of various home appliances (including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and TV sets) in the first nine months of the current Iranian fiscal year (March 20-Dec. 21, 2017).

The report indicates that the sector (excluding washing machine) has witnessed output fall in the current fiscal year.

According to the report, over 338,000 air conditioners (a 27.7 percent decrease), 734,800 refrigerators (a 1.1 percent fall), 627,200 washing machines (a 14 percent increase) and 843,700 TV sets (a 5.8 percent decrease) were produced in Iran in the first nine months of the current fiscal year.

Iranian manufacturers produced 116,300 TV sets in the ninth Iranian calendar month (7 percent less month-on-month), while the country’s refrigerator and washing machine production amounted to 80,600 and 75,700, registering a monthly fall of 1.7 and increase of 2.4 percent, respectively.

The country’s production of air conditioners stood at 4,600 in the same month, compared to 400 in the preceding month.

Iran also manufactured 6.45 million of electromotors in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, 2.7 percent less year-on-year.

The yearly turnover of home appliances market in Iran reaches $8 billion. Domestic production accounts for 75 percent of this amount, according to Iranian officials.

Iran's total home appliances exports amounted to $183 million in the first nine months of the current Iranian fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

