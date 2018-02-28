By Trend

Uzbekistan and Afghanistan held a meeting of specialists of water authorities of the two countries in Termez from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2018, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message Feb. 28.

The meeting was held at the initiative of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Energy and Water.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the implementation of shore protection along the Amu Darya River.

Proposals were made for exchanging experience and organizing regular meetings at the level of representatives of the Ministry of Water Resources of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan.

