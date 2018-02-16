By Kamila Aliyeva

The Transport Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investments and Development summarized the results of its activities for 2017 on February 15, the press service of the ministry reported.

Thus, the volume of cargo transportation by road, rail and water transport increased by 129 million tonnes and amounted to 3.576 billion tonnes last year. At the same time, motor transport accounts for 3.3 billion tonnes of cargo, railroad transport - 272.1 million tonnes, and water transport - 4.2 million tonnes.

There is also an increase in transit traffic by 20 percent or 3.7 million tonnes. The total volume of transit was 18.1 million tons, including 2.1 million tons of road transport, 16 million tons of rail transport, and less than a tonne of water transport.

According to the results of the work of the territorial bodies of the Transport Committee, more than 193,000 trucks (9 percent more than in 2016), more than 15,000 railway rolling stock (3 times more than in 2016), 875 passenger trains (3 , 5 times more than the previous year) were checked.

The increase in the number of violations detected was 28 percent compared to 2016 (92,254 versus 127,252 cases). The sum of collected penalties amounted to 1,009 billion tenges ($ 312.4 million), showing an increase of 4 percent for the year.

During the collegium, the need to strengthen control over the passage of heavy vehicles was noted. To this end, a law on transport issues is planned for 2018, within which automated control on roads, indicating the grounds for stopping vehicles, will be introduced.

Work will also continue on the use of special automated measuring means for vehicle weight parameters (CAIS).

The Contact Area Information Sensing (CAIS) system includes a sensor on the tire's internal wall that monitors its interaction with the road surface.

In general, by the end of the year it is planned to increase the number of launched CAIS to 20 units in the country.

The ministry noted that the share of Kazakhstan carriers in the international transport market reached 52 percent for the first time in 2017.

To achieve this, the bodies of transport control increased the number of checked foreign vehicles by 7.3 percent, paid out 95 percent of the notifications from the external border of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and increased the volume of issuing foreign permits to Kazakh carriers by 12.8 percent compared to 2016.

