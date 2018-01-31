By Trend

Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will exchange views on enhancing cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, chief of the foreign policy department of the President’s Office Aizada Subakozhoeva told during a briefing on the official visit of President Sooronbay Jeenbekov to Dushanbe on February, 1-2, Kabar reports.

She said that the trade turnover between the two countries is growing, but it still does not correspond to the existing potential and does not reflect the real state of affairs. In this regard, the sides developed a plan to intensify cooperation in the economic sphere.

"For 11 months of 2017, the trade turnover between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan amounted to $ 30 million, which is 29% higher than in the same period in 2016. On trade and economic cooperation, the Ministry of Economy conducts relevant work. We will offer the Tajik side to think about using the potential of free economic zones in Kyrgyzstan, as well as to consider the possibilities for establishing joint production lines for the supply of products to the market of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as for the European Union market, taking into account the GSP+ status," Subakozhoeva said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz