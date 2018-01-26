By Trend

After liberating Syria’s Afrin city from the militants of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the People’s Protection Units (YPG), Turkey's Armed Forces will start an operation to expel terrorists from the Manbij district, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Jan. 26.

He noted that no one can stop the Turkish army.

Earlier, a source in the Turkish Armed Forces told Trend that Turkey may open another front in Syria’s northern Manbij district​, which is under the control of the PYD and the YPG.

According to the source, Manbij is the center of PYD and YPG deployment.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Air Force has recently attacked Manbij as part of Operation Olive Branch, which is under the control of PYD/YPG.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

---

