Iran imported 57,000 passenger cars during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017), according to the country’s custom administration’s data.

Iran has imported 25,867 cars with 1,500-2,000 cc engines, worth $660 million in the 9-month period, which is 19 and 21 percent more in terms of number and value, respectively, year-on-year.

The country also imported 18,775 cars with 2,000-2,500 cc engines, worth $508.14 million (2.3 percent more, year on year) in the period.

Over 1.104 million cars were produced in Iran during the period, 16.1 percent more year-on-year.

Iran imported 26.595 million tons of goods worth $37.5 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The figure indicates a 18.31 percent increase in terms of value compared to the same period of the preceding year.

