By Trend

Tajik Ambassador in Cairo Khusrav Noziri met with Dr. Ahmed Al-Shoky, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Library and Archives of Egypt on January 4, Khovarreported.

The main topic of discussion of that meeting was the establishment and development of cooperation between libraries and manuscript centers of the two countries. In this regard, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shoky suggested signing a memorandum on cooperation between the National Library and Archives of Egypt and the relevant institutions of Tajikistan.

The National Library of Egypt was founded on March 23, 1870 by a decree from Khedive Ismail in order to preserve the Arabic and Oriental manuscripts. Currently, this library contains more than 57 thousand valuable manuscripts. A special place among them belongs to a large collection of Persian-Tajik manuscripts, numbering about 10,000 copies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz