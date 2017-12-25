By Kamila Aliyeva

Tashkent hosted an Uzbek-Turkish business forum with the participation of Uzbek and Turkish companies on December 25.

The forum was held within the framework of the visit of a delegation of the Turkish business community led by the head of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Commodity Exchanges

The purpose of the event was to facilitate the establishment of trade relations between Uzbek and Turkish companies, study the issues of creating new joint ventures and implement new investment projects.

During the talks, issues of trade and economic cooperation were discussed in detail. The economic and investment potential of the two states was demonstrated and directions for cooperation at a new stage were outlined.

The parties discussed the construction of complexes for the cultivation and deep processing of agricultural products, the storage, packaging and export of food products, the creation of modern joint ventures in the textile and leather processing industries, in particular, the promotion of ready-made branded products to foreign markets through joint deep processing of cotton fiber and leather raw materials, development and implementation of new projects in the field of pharmaceuticals.

Turkey is one of the most important trade partners of Uzbekistan. In 2016, the mutual trade turnover between the countries reached $1.2 billion. In February 2017, Turkey and Uzbekistan signed cooperation agreement to boost economic relations. For the nine months of the current year, the indicators of mutual trade increased by 29 percent.

There are currently 700 companies in Uzbekistan with Turkish capital, 100 of which are representation offices. They carry out activities in the sectors of textile, commitment, food, hotel management, building materials, plastic, medication, and service. There are 114 companies in Turkey with Uzbek capital.

Only this year more than 20 enterprises with the participation of Turkey's investments are organized and 53 companies are accredited in Uzbekistan.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz