UK becomes major buyer of Azerbaijani oil in Q1 2025

19 April 2025 15:55 (UTC+04:00)
In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 130.6 thousand tons of crude oil and crude oil products derived from bituminous substances to the United Kingdom, with a total value of $73.4 million, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

