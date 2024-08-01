Azerbaijani oil price increases in global markets

1 August 2024 10:58 (UTC+04:00)

Oil has become more expensive in the global markets, Azernews reports.

The price of one barrel of "Brent" oil on London's ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures") exchange increased by $2.09 to $80.72. On the NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") exchange of New York, the price of one barrel of "Light" oil increased by 0.69 dollars and amounted to 78.6 dollars.

Azerbaijani oil has become more expensive in the global market, as well.

The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil increased by $2.25 or 2.75 percent to $84.02.

Note that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).

