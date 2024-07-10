Azernews.Az

Fuel costs of population of Azerbaijan increase

10 July 2024 22:26 (UTC+04:00)
Ulviyya Shahin
In January-June of this year, gasoline and diesel fuel totaling 1 billion 557.8 million manats were sold to consumers in Azerbaijan's retail trade network, Azernews reports.

