Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Europe

12 March 2024 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

During the months of January and February of this year, Azerbaijan exported 2.1 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe, which is an increase of 10.5% compared to the previous year, the Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said, sharing on his X social media account, Azernews reports.

