Tuesday March 12 2024

Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Europe

12 March 2024 11:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Europe
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
During the months of January and February of this year, Azerbaijan exported 2.1 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe, which is an increase of 10.5% compared to the previous year, the Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said, sharing on his X social media account, Azernews reports.

