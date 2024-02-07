Azerbaijani oil price steadily increase in global markets

7 February 2024 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azerbaijani oil has been steadily increasing in global markets.

A barrel of Azeri Light crude oil has gone up by $1.55, reaching a trading value of $83.81, Azernews reports.

A general rise in oil prices has also been observed worldwide. Brent crude oil on the London InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE) increased by $0.11, reaching a trading value of $78.68.

Simultaneously, the price of light crude oil at the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) increased by $0.19, reaching a standing value of $73.45.

---

