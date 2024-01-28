Azernews.Az

28 January 2024 11:33 (UTC+04:00)
Oil prices in Azerbaijan increased this week

Oil prices in Azerbaijan has increased this week, Azernews reports.

The average price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta crude oil, produced in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of Azerbaijani fields, rose by $2.39 (2.85 percent) compared to the last week and amounted to $86.18 per barrel.

During the reporting period, the highest price reached $86.6 per barrel, and the lowest was $85.34 per barrel.

The average price of Azeri Light oil based on FOB in the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week was $84.45 per barrel, a $2.61 (3.19 percent) increase compared to the week before. The highest price was $84.81 per barrel, while the lowest was $83.68.

The average price of URALS crude oil grew by 2.4 cents (3.96 percent) from the week before to $62.9 per barrel. The greatest price for URALS was $64.06 per barrel, while the lowest price was $62.03 per barrel.

The average price for Brent crude oil increased by $2.42 (3.02 percent) and amounted to $82.63 per barrel. The maximum price for Brent reached $83.37 per barrel, and the minimum was $82.13 per barrel.

Oil type

January 22, 2024

January 23, 2024

January 24, 2024

January 25, 2024

January 26, 2024

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$86.16

$86.45

$85.34

$86.33

$86.60

$86.18

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$84.31

$84.79

$83.68

$84.65

$84.81

$84.45

Urals (EX NOVO)

$62.03

$62.32

$62.48

$63.63

$64.06

$62.9

Dated Brent

$82.17

$82.29

$82.13

$83.18

$83.37

$82.63

