Energy Minister reveals gas volume supplied to Europe through TAP

31 December 2023 13:29 (UTC+04:00)

More 31 billion cubic meters of gas have been supplied to Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) over three years, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter).

Three years have passed since Azerbaijan started exporting gas to Europe via #TAP. During this period, more than 31 bcm of gas was delivered to Europe via TAP. According to short and long-term contracts, 11.8 bcm of #gas was exported to #Europe this year. — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) December 31, 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz