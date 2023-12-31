Energy Minister reveals gas volume supplied to Europe through TAP
More 31 billion cubic meters of gas have been supplied to Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) over three years, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter).
Three years have passed since Azerbaijan started exporting gas to Europe via #TAP. During this period, more than 31 bcm of gas was delivered to Europe via TAP. According to short and long-term contracts, 11.8 bcm of #gas was exported to #Europe this year.— Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) December 31, 2023
---
