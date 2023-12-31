Azernews.Az

31 December 2023 13:29 (UTC+04:00)
Energy Minister reveals gas volume supplied to Europe through TAP

More 31 billion cubic meters of gas have been supplied to Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) over three years, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X (Twitter).

