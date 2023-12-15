Azernews.Az

Friday December 15 2023

Marketable gas production in Azerbaijan increases [PHOTOS]

15 December 2023 15:56 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan produced 44 billion 221.1 million cubic meters of natural gas in January-November this year, of which 33 billion 146.8 million cubic meters of marketable natural gas was produced, Azernews reports.

