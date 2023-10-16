Azernews.Az

Monday October 16 2023

Azerbaijani gas exports increase

16 October 2023 10:30 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijani gas exports increased by 9 percent in the 9 months of 2023, Azernews reports.

