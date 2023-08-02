Azernews.Az

Wednesday August 2 2023

Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Turkiye from Shahdeniz field

2 August 2023 16:15 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan exported 4 billion 436.98 million cubic meters of gas from the Shah Deniz field to Turkiye in January-May 2023, which is 19.2% higher than the figure for the same period last year, Azernews reports.

