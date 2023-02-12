SCP's daily export throughput stands at 57.4m cu. m.
In 2022, the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) spent around $72m in operating expenditures and more than $5m in capital expenditure in total, Azernews reports, citing a bp press release.
