Sunday February 12 2023

SCP's daily export throughput stands at 57.4m cu. m.

12 February 2023 13:01 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
In 2022, the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) spent around $72m in operating expenditures and more than $5m in capital expenditure in total, Azernews reports, citing a bp press release.

