TAP transports 16.4 bcm of Azerbaijani gas to Italy

Since the start of the commercial operations, the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has transported 16.4bn cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas to Italy, Azernews reports per Azertac.

Out of this volume, 9.6bn cubic meters of gas were transported to Italy in 2022, which is an increase of 41 percent compared to 2021.

TAP, which makes an important contribution to meeting Europe's energy needs, is currently the second source of natural gas to Italy.

With the completion of the TAP construction on December 31, 2020, Azerbaijan began commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor.

In 2021, TAP transported 8.1bn cubic meters of gas to Europe. In 2023, Azerbaijan plans to increase gas supplies to Europe to 11bn cubic meters. As of 2022, Azerbaijan exported 9.3bn cubic meters of gas to Europe in the first ten months and was expected to supply 11.5bn cubic meters of gas to Europe by the end of 2022.

The total length of the pipeline is 878 km, of which 550 km goes via Greece, 215 km via Albania, 105 km offshore, and 8 km through Italy. The offshore leg is laid at a maximum depth of 810 meters. The initial capacity of the pipeline is about 10bn cubic meters of natural gas per year, with the option to expand the capacity up to 20bn cubic meters.

TAP’s shareholders are BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent), and Axpo (5 percent).

