Official: Azerbaijan, Turkiye continue to work on TANAP

4 January 2023 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye created Trans-Aanatolian Pipeline (TANAP) together with Azerbaijan, and both countries continue to work on it, a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Ibrahim Kalin said.

He noted that the capacity of TANAP will be doubled.

Ibrahim Kalim emphasized that most importantly, Turkiye has discovered a new gas field in the Black Sea

"This reserve will take Turkiye to a completely different level of the energy market," he said.

TANAP is the central part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which connects the giant Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe through the South Caucasus Pipeline and TAP.

The capacity of the pipeline is planned to be increased up to 23 billion cubic meters by 2023, 31 billion cubic meters by 2026, and at the final stage 60 billion cubic meters. The current TANAP’s capacity is 16 billion cubic meters.

The shareholders of TANAP are the Southern Gas Corridor Company (SGC) (51 percent), BOTAS (30 percent), BP Pipelines (TANAP) Limited (12 percent), and SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. (7 percent).

To recall, Azerbaijan started commercial gas supplies to Europe via the Southern Gas Corridor, with the completion of the TAP construction on December 31, 2020.

