TAP pumps over 18 bcm of gas since start of commercial operation
Over 18 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been safely transported to Greece, Bulgaria, and Italy since the start of commercial operation of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Azernews reports, with reference to TAP AG.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%