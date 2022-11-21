Azernews.Az

TAP pumps over 18 bcm of gas since start of commercial operation

21 November 2022 12:57 (UTC+04:00)
Over 18 billion cubic meters of natural gas have been safely transported to Greece, Bulgaria, and Italy since the start of commercial operation of the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), Azernews reports, with reference to TAP AG.

