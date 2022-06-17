SOCAR warns over false offers of cooperation

17 June 2022 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

SOCAR has been made aware of various offers circulated on social media platforms, e-mail, or phone calls, falsely stating that they are issued by, or in association with SOCAR. These scams, which encourage various legal entities and individuals towards individual and joint engagement, employment, investment opportunities, etc., in return for material interests, are fraudulent, Trend reports.

"We appeal to the public not to trust any unauthorized individuals or organizations and information not reflected in SOCAR s official sources; to immediately contact law enforcement agencies and send this information to SOCAR at [email protected] in such cases.

We would like to warn that SOCAR has absolutely no involvement with these fraudulent practices and does not make such solicitations. SOCAR does not bear responsibility for any promises made on its behalf; SOCAR conducts the recruitment process through competition in accordance with the relevant standards and other regulations of the company.

Those who wish to seek employment opportunities with SOCAR are advised to visit our Recruitment section at Careers on our website www.socar.az. At the same time, we regularly post information on vacancies on SOCAR's Linkedln Career page", SOCAR said.

