BP has successfully completed a 25-day maintenance program, which began on September 23 on the Chirag platform at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the company has reported.

The maintenance program was completed on October 16, two days earlier than planned.

“The safe implementation of all the work envisaged by the program was ensured, the production and export systems of the platform were launched. The process of gradual increase in production is currently underway,” the company reported.

BP noted that the scheduled maintenance program included inspection and renovation work, including replacement of burner tips, ignition system upgrades, transmission valves replacement and overhauls.

The company stated that the bulk of the program also included work on the Chirag gas lift project, which could only be completed after the platform shut down.

“The project is intended to extend the lifespan of the platform, increase production and ensure a safer and more reliable operation of the platform,” the company stated.

Earlier, the company noted that this is a planned program and is part of normal operations, emphasizing that the planning phase of the program started in 2020 and these activities are included in the 2021 Annual Work Programme and Budget. The shutdown is also included in the annual production forecast.

The initial ACG production sharing agreement (PSA) was signed on 20 September 1994. The field started production from the Chirag platform on November 7, 1997.

The shareholders in the ACG project are BP (operator, 30.37 percent), SOCAR (25 percent), MOL (9.57 percent), INPEX (9.31 percent), Equinor (7.27 percent), ExxonMobil (6.79 percent), TPAO (5.73 percent), ITOCHU (3.65 percent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 percent).

