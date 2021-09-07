By Trend

Electricity production on Azerbaijan's liberated lands (from Armenian occupation) will be carried out by using renewable energy sources, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

The minister noted that President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has declared Karabakh a ‘green’ energy zone.

“Our main goal in this issue is to meet the needs of the liberated districts of the country with the help of renewable energy sources,” said Shahbazov.

The energy minister also said that as part of implementation of five national priorities for the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan until 2030, clean electricity will be generated in the country, and the volume of carbon emissions will also be minimized.

On September 6, in the format of a videoconference, a round table of ministers of oil-producing countries took place on the ‘Energy, climate and sustainable development’ topic.

---

