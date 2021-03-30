By Ayya Lmahamad

The first 1 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani natural gas was transported to Europe via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the pipeline's operator TAP AG has reported.

"Following the commencement of gas flows via TAP in December 2020, a total of 1 bcm of natural gas from Azerbaijan has now entered Europe via the Greek interconnection point of Kipoi, where TAP connects to the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline(TANAP)," the statement read.

TAP Managing Director Luca Schieppati said that the gas volumes delivered by TAP play a key role in providing the EU with a new source of secure, reliable and affordable energy while facilitating its energy transition roadmap.

"With 1 billion cubic meters of gas now safely transported, our infrastructure continues to enable diversification across multiple markets," he said.

Moreover, TAP Head of Commercial Marija Savova added that TAP is particularly important in south-eastern Europe, where several markets could directly receive additional gas.

"The delivery of the first 1 bcm enhances market competition and reinforces TAP's role as a reliable TSO... Moreover, there are open invitations to participate in the July 2021 binding bidding phase of the market test for the potential expansion of TAP's capacity," she stated.

The Southern Gas Corridor is an initiative of the European Commission for a natural gas supply route from the Caspian and Middle Eastern regions to Europe. The route from Azerbaijan to Europe consists of the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP and TAP.

TAP is a pipeline project to transport natural gas, starting from Greece via Albania and the Adriatic Sea to Italy and further to Western Europe.

The pipeline is supplied by natural gas from the second stage of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz gas field development in the Azerbaijani section of the Caspian Sea through the South Caucasus Pipeline and TANAP. Since it will enhance energy security and diversify gas supplies for several European markets, the TAP project is supported by the European institutions and seen as a "Project of Common Interest" and a part of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The total length of the pipeline is 878 kilometres, of which 550 kilometres is in Greece, 215 kilometres in Albania, 105 kilometres offshore, and 8 kilometres in Italy. The offshore leg is laid at a maximum depth of 810 metres.

The initial capacity of the pipeline is about 10 billion cubic metres of natural gas per year, with the option to expand the capacity up to 20 billion cubic metres.

TAP’s shareholders are BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

