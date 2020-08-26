By Ayya Lmahamad

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) plans to deliver another batch of oil to Belarus on August 26-27, Russian media reported with the reference to company’s Deputy Head of Public Relations Ibrahim Ahmadov on August 25.

According to the statement, the oil delivery was agreed upon several weeks ago. A batch of 94,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil will be shipped from Ceyhan port to Belarus.

It should be noted that SOCAR has so far shipped two tanker batches of Azerbaijani oil to Belarus - one with the volume of 90,000 tons, and the other of 85,000 tons. atches were delivered to the port of Odessa, from where via the Odessa-Brody pipeline to Belarusian refineries.

Another batches of Azerbaijani oil were sent to Belarus in April, June and July. Thus, the volume of April and June batches were 85,000 tons each, and for July 650,000 tons.

Additionally, earlier Belneftekhim stated that in 2020, SOCAR may deliver up to 1 million tons of oil to Belarus.

Oil transports from Azerbaijan to Belarus via the Odessa-Brody pipeline started in 2011. Although the contract provides for the transportation of 4 million tons of oil, the actual volume of tranposted oil has been about 900,000 tons.

Oil supplies from Azerbaijan to Belarus in the southern direction through Ukraine were resumed in March due to the lack of imports from major Russian companies due to price discrepancies.

SOCAR sent the first tanker of Azerbaijani oil to the Belneftekhim by tankers from the Turkish port of Ceyhan to Belarus on March 5.

---

