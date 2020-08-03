By Trend
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.28 per barrel last week (from July 27 through July 31), which is 46 cents or 1 percent less compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $45.11 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.55.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel last week, which is 62 cents or 1.4 percent less compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $43.89 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.1.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $42.24 per barrel, which is 94 cents or 2.2 percent less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.47.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.66 per barrel, which is 47 cents or 1.1 percent less compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.5 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.93.
|
Oil grade/date
|
July 27, 2020
|
July 28, 2020
|
July 29, 2020
|
July 30, 2020
|
July 31, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$43.55
|
$44.5
|
$45.11
|
$43.89
|
$44.36
|
$44.28
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$42.93
|
$43.88
|
$44.5
|
$43.3
|
$43.7
|
$43.66
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$41.47
|
$42.44
|
$43.06
|
$41.99
|
$42.25
|
$42.24
|
Brent Dated
|
$42.1
|
$43.12
|
$43.74
|
$42.46
|
$43.89
|
$43.06
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz