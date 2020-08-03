By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.28 per barrel last week (from July 27 through July 31), which is 46 cents or 1 percent less compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $45.11 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.55.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel last week, which is 62 cents or 1.4 percent less compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $43.89 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.1.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $42.24 per barrel, which is 94 cents or 2.2 percent less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.47.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.66 per barrel, which is 47 cents or 1.1 percent less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.5 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.93.

Oil grade/date July 27, 2020 July 28, 2020 July 29, 2020 July 30, 2020 July 31, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF $43.55 $44.5 $45.11 $43.89 $44.36 $44.28 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $42.93 $43.88 $44.5 $43.3 $43.7 $43.66 Urals (EX NOVO) $41.47 $42.44 $43.06 $41.99 $42.25 $42.24 Brent Dated $42.1 $43.12 $43.74 $42.46 $43.89 $43.06

---

