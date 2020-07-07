By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan will develop strategy for the development of small hydropower plants, taking into account the needs of power generation, water potential and water shortages in the country, Energy Minister said addressing a meeting held on July 7.

During the meeting, the final report of SNC-Lavalin Atkins company on the results of research on improvement of small hydropower plants in Azerbaijan and effective use of hydropower potential of rivers was presented.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the Ministries of Energy, Environment and Natural Resources, Azernergy OJSC, SNC-Lavalin's Atkins, BP and the British Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Representatives of SNC- Lavalin’s Atkins, Rodrigo Freire de Macedo and Matt Skidmore, presented an assessment of the efficiency of small hydropower plants in the country, as well as planned construction of plants in selected areas, technical and economic indicators, potential of mountain rivers and recommendations.

Minister Shahbazov noted that based on this report, strategy for small hydropower plants development will be prepared.

BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, Gary Jones added that Azerbaijan has rich hydrocarbon reserves, nevertheless, the government’s policy on the transition to energy deserves to be commended.

It should be noted that a “letter of intent” was signed between the Ministry of Energy and BP on October 19, 2019, within the framework of studying the feasibility of building new hydroelectric power plants. A working group consisting of experts from relevant institutions was alo established as part of the initiative.

Within the project, five small hydro plants and six selected sites for new power plants were visited and evaluated.

