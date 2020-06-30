By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan’s STAR oil refinery, controlled by SOCAR Turkey, produced 3.4 million tons of oil in January-April 2020, which is 2.5 times higher than the same period last year, local media reported with reference to the Turkish Energy Market Regulation Authority.

In the reported period, STAR refinery produced 3.4 million tons of oil products, including 1.9 million tons of diesel, 13,485 tons of high-sulfur fuel oil, 272,064 tons of jet fuel, 9,885 tons of other intermediate oil products, 397,937 tons of other oil products, 77,814 tons of liquefied gas, 408,513 tons of naphtha, 234,558 tons of petroleum coke, 124,760 tons of oil refinery gases, 2,057 tons of high-sulfur diesel.

Moreover, during the same period, the plant exported 680,765 tons of oil products, including 650,796 tons of diesel and 29,968 tons of jet fuel.

SOCAR Turkey Enerji A.S. (SOCAR Turkey), a subsidiary of SOCAR (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) which is one of the most deep-rooted global oil and natural gas companies, initiated its business operations in Turkey upon acquisition of 51 percent of the shares of Petkim from the Privatization Administration in 2008.

The STAR refinery was commissioned on October 19, 2018 and is designed to process such oil grades as Azeri Light, Kerkuk and Urals. The refinery is designed to produce 1.6 million tons of naphtha, 1.6 million tons of jet fuel, 4.8 million tons of diesel fuel with very low sulfur content, 700,000 tons of petroleum coke, 420,000 tons of mixed xylene, 480,000 tons of reformate and 160,000 tons of sulfur.

