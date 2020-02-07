By Rasana Gasimova

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will produce 960 million cubic meters of gas and 143,000 tons of condensate from the Umid gas field located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea in 2020, SOCAR’s representative Ibrahim Ahmadov has said.

In 2019, over 850 million cubic meters of gas and about 140 thousand tons of condensate were extracted. Thus, in 2020, gas production from the Umid field will increase by 12.9 percent, while the production of condensate will increase by 2.1 percent.

Umid is included in the Umid-Babek block of deposits, which is developed by SOCAR and its minority partner Nobel Upstream. SOCAR has a long-term development program for the Umid-Babek block, due to which it will be able to receive annually up to 5 billion cubic meters of gas from the Umid field.

SOCAR announced the discovery of the Umid field in 2010. The field was put into operation in 2012.

A risk service contract (a contract with a minimum guarantee of compensation) for exploration and development of an offshore block including the Umid gas field and the promising Babek structure in the Caspian Sea was signed between SOCAR and SOCAR Umid Oil and Gas Ltd. in 2017.

Currently, production at the field is carried out from three wells. The last one was commissioned in April 2019. About 3 million cubic meters of gas and 500 tons of condensate are produced daily from the field.

Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), which envisages the transportation of Shah Deniz gas to Europe, can be expanded by using resources of Umid field as well as Shafag-Asiman and Babek fields.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz