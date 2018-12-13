By Trend

Around 87 percent of the territory along the route of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) has been reinstated in Greece and Albania, Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium.

The consortium said that back in January 2018, it had reinstated about 50% of the pipeline’s route in Greece and Albania.

“Fast forward to early Dec 2018, approximately 87 percent of TAP's route is restored to its original state or better,” said a message from TAP AG.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

