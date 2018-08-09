By Trend

SOCAR Trading SA, a trading house of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, supplied more than 12 cargoes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a gas power plant in Malta, SOCAR Trading SA told Trend.

"We are showing increased interest in LNG operations after successful participation in the gas power plant project in Malta. After the start of operations within the project in January 2017, SOCAR Trading specialists began to look for similar projects around the world. Pakistan, Benin and a number of states in the Mediterranean region are being considered. Today, active work is also continuing in Côte d'Ivoire, where it is planned to build a terminal for re-gasification of liquefied natural gas. Construction has not yet begun; however, most of the necessary research and planning has been completed," the company noted.

SOCAR Trading SA, headquartered in Geneva, was established in late 2007 by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.

The company sells the SOCAR crude from the port of Ceyhan (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey), trades in oil and petroleum products of other countries, as well as assists the parent company in connection with international investments.

The activity of SOCAR Trading covers the countries of Europe, Asia and Americas.

