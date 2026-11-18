18 November 2026 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Türkiye is continuing to strengthen its military cooperation with Azerbaijan, particularly through joint military exercises and collaboration in the defense industry, Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler has said.

According to TRT Haber, Güler emphasized that bilateral defense cooperation is developing on the basis of mutual trust and close strategic ties between the two countries.

"In this context, we are strengthening our military cooperation with our brother Azerbaijan, based on mutual trust, primarily through joint exercises and the defense industry," the minister stated.

Güler also addressed the ongoing normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noting that Ankara is closely monitoring developments in the South Caucasus.

"On the other hand, we are closely following the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and we believe that lasting peace will promote stability, transport and trade relations, and economic cooperation in the South Caucasus," he added.