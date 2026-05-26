President of Uzbekistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

26 May 2026 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Independence Day.

According to AzerNEWS, the letter reads:

Dear Brother,

I am very pleased to sincerely congratulate Your Excellency and the fraternal people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country's national holiday - Independence Day and to express my best wishes.

I would especially like to note that under your wise leadership, important changes and large-scale reforms are being implemented in all areas in Azerbaijan, the welfare and living standards of the people are improving, and major construction and beautification work is being carried out in the regions.

Recently, at your initiative, the 13th session of the World Urban Forum was successfully organized at a very high level in beautiful and unique Baku. This is another vivid indication of Azerbaijan’s growing prestige and position in the international arena.

Of course, it gives us great satisfaction that in recent years, as a result of our joint and determined efforts, cooperation between our countries has been rapidly developing in political, economic-trade, cultural-humanitarian and other priority areas, and that strategic partnership and allied relations have been elevated to a completely new level.

I am confident that the full implementation of the important agreements reached as a result of our regular productive meetings and mutual dialogue will further strengthen our multifaceted relations.

Respected Ilham Heydar oglu, I take this opportunity to wish you a long life, good health, family happiness, and great success in your high-level public service, which requires great responsibility, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan – eternal peace, prosperity, and progress.