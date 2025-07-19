President Ilham Aliyev: We have a very good image of a reliable partner

19 July 2025 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

“Especially after the resolution of Garabagh conflict, I think the prospects for stability, security, and development are much broader than ever before.

So this is major factor for promotion of connectivity issues,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum.

“The second important factor is good relations with neighbors. Because without that, you cannot become a transit country, and you have to have good relations not only with your neighbors, but also with the neighbors of your neighbors, and for that, you need very proactive diplomacy and a very good image of a reliable partner. So what we were trying to do for the last decades was to build confidence, so that we can demonstrate that, the country is a reliable partner, and our work has the same value as our signature. So far, that was the case,” the head of state pointed out.